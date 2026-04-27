Cleveland PD oversight commission passes restricted vehicle pursuit policy

CLEVELAND —The oversight committee that governs Cleveland Division of Police policy has moved to restrict vehicle pursuits, Signal Cleveland reported.

The new policy passed by the Cleveland Community Police Commission stipulates that officers must have “probable cause” that a driver or passenger committed a violent crime and is armed and dangerous. The language represents a higher standard from the previous policy, which required that officers have “reasonable suspicion” that the suspect committed a felony crime.

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Commissioners at the April 22 meeting voted down a restriction that would have prohibited vehicle pursuits between 2 and 5 p.m. on weekdays during the school year, Signal Cleveland reported. Several former retired police officials stated that the school dismissal-based policy was too restrictive.

Cleveland Police Commander Ian Mussell told the committee at an earlier meeting that “these decisions [to pursue] are happening in seconds,” and “it adds a layer of complexity that is very difficult to ascertain in the moment.”

The policy must be reviewed by U.S. Department of Justice officials to ensure it aligns with the city’s consent decree requirements before it can take effect.