Okla. deputy killed, police chief wounded in ambush shooting and hours-long standoff

WISTER, Okla. — A deputy was killed and a police department chief was hospitalized in an ambush and standoff, 5 News reported.

The April 19 incident began when LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wellness check at a home, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The deputies were joined by personnel from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Wister Police Department and other agencies.

When they arrived on the scene, a man in the home immediately shot at officers. Officers returned fire, and an hours-long standoff ensued.

The suspect eventually surrendered following the standoff, 5 News reported.

LeFlore County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas “Walker” LeMay was killed during the shootout. The department stated LeMay was a true servant of the people, and a loving son, brother and father.

Wister Police Chief Andy Thompson was also shot during the incident, but is expected to recover.

The 36-year-old suspect eventually surrendered and was booked into the LeFlore County Jail, according to 5 News.