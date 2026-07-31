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Ala. police say drones, LPRs helped recover reportedly abducted Fla. child

With the description of the vehicle and photos from the LPRs, Dothan police used drones to locate a vehicle containing the child and the suspected abductor

July 31, 2026 04:31 PM
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A 38-year-old wanted for kidnapping a minor from Orlando was arrested in Alabama on July 29, 2026, after license plate readers alerted police to the suspect.

Carol Robinson/TNS

By Carol Robinson
al.com

DOTHAN, Ala. — A 38-year-old wanted on a charge of kidnapping a minor from Florida was taken into custody in Dothan.

The child, under the age of 10, was with the suspect and is now in DHR’s custody. DHR is working to return the child to family.

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On Wednesday, Dothan police were notified that Jenay Dominique Burns was wanted on the kidnapping charge as well as a warrant for probation revocation out of Orlando and believed to be in the Dothan area.

Investigators there was also an emergency pick-up order out of Orange County for the child.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship, if any, between Burns and the child.

Dothan Police Chief William Benny said Florida authorities used License Plate Readers to confirm the vehicle was near the Dothan area.

Dothan police officers and Houston County deputies assigned to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force began following leads.

With the description of the vehicle and photos from the LPRs, Dothan police used drones to locate the vehicle on West Main Street. The vehicle was described as a red Nissan Rogue with a Florida tag.

Based on that information, investigators were able to locate and stop the vehicle near the intersection of U.S. 231 South and Highway 109 just south of Dothan.

Burns was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Houston County Jail to await extradition to Florida.

The missing child was in the vehicle and turned over to DHR.

“This case was a great example of how layers of technology, good police work, and interagency cooperation can help lead to successful resolutions of potentially dangerous situations,” Benny said.

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