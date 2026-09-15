Calif. officer fired for giving ALPR location data to domestic violence suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose Police officer was fired after sharing ALPR data with a relative who was a suspect in a domestic violence case, ABC 7 reported.

The officer reportedly used his personal phone to access the department’s Flock camera system. He then provided a vehicle location to his cousin, who was identified as a suspect in the case.

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The cousin then used the location information to track down his accuser in the domestic violence case.

The officer was fired by the department and his case was submitted to California POST for a decertification investigation, ABC 7 reported.

“When an officer violates the public’s trust this severely, my responsibility is clear: that person cannot remain in a position of police authority, and they cannot wear the San Jose badge,” Chief Paul Joseph stated. “This technology is new; the standard is not.”

Since the incident, the department has updated its policy to prohibit officers from accessing the ALPR system from personal devices. It has also started testing auditing tools to flag misuse.

No charges have been filed in the case, ABC 7 reported.