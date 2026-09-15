NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

Calif. officer fired for giving ALPR location data to domestic violence suspect

The San Jose officer used his personal phone to access the PD’s Flock system, locate a vehicle and send the information to his cousin, who then tracked down his accuser

September 15, 2026 12:57 PM • 
Joanna Putman
ALPR flock

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose Police officer was fired after sharing ALPR data with a relative who was a suspect in a domestic violence case, ABC 7 reported.

The officer reportedly used his personal phone to access the department’s Flock camera system. He then provided a vehicle location to his cousin, who was identified as a suspect in the case.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

The cousin then used the location information to track down his accuser in the domestic violence case.

The officer was fired by the department and his case was submitted to California POST for a decertification investigation, ABC 7 reported.

“When an officer violates the public’s trust this severely, my responsibility is clear: that person cannot remain in a position of police authority, and they cannot wear the San Jose badge,” Chief Paul Joseph stated. “This technology is new; the standard is not.”

Since the incident, the department has updated its policy to prohibit officers from accessing the ALPR system from personal devices. It has also started testing auditing tools to flag misuse.

No charges have been filed in the case, ABC 7 reported.

Trending
US-NEWS-CALIF-WAYMO-GHOST-GUN-FILEPIC-GET
Traffic Stop
Waymo pulls over, calls cops on juvenile riders carrying ghost gun
The San Francisco Police Department stated that two riders were detained; a rifle, marijuana and mace spray were found inside the vehicle
September 14, 2026 09:34 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-14 102222.png
Body Camera
Video: Calif. officer fatally shoots man stabbing women in alleged random attack
The suspect reportedly attacked the women after stabbing himself repeatedly; a Sacramento County Deputy fired shots after witnessing the suspect stabbing one of the victims
September 14, 2026 10:24 AM
799143029_1549045657267558_5834519713498119629_n.jpg
Officer Safety
Wash. officers injured after stolen tractor-trailer strikes 5 cruisers
The suspect stole the truck and attempted to flee, hitting Everett PD and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office cruisers; four police officers and one deputy were taken to a hospital
September 14, 2026 10:42 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-14 111352.png
Arrests and Sentencing
Brothers, 1 accused of shooting N.C. officer, face nearly 200 charges from two-month span
Jatarius and Dionte McCracking face 190 charges “across multiple jurisdictions” since July 27; Dionte McCracking is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a CMPD officer
September 14, 2026 11:17 AM
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
SL3 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of beauty
September 11, 2026 04:54 PM

Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com