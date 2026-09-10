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Woman charged with attempted murder of 8 Calif. officers, accused of opening fire with machine gun

The woman shot and wounded one Richmond Police officer during the standoff, where she did not stop shooting at police until she ran out of ammunition

September 10, 2026 12:27 PM

By Nate Gartrell and Rick Hurd
Bay Area News Group

RICHMOND, Calif. — Jasmine Robinson, the woman who allegedly fired dozens of rounds from a machine gun during a lengthy police standoff, injuring one officer, has been charged with 19 felonies, court records show.

The charges include eight counts of attempted murder of police officers, including shooting Officer Justin Church who was among the first to respond to the Sept. 3 incident. Robinson, 39, allegedly surrendered after running out of ammunition but did lead police on a brief foot chase, authorities said.

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The other 19 charges include multiple counts of shooting at police with a machine gun, as well as charges of possessing an assault weapon, firing at an occupied home, and negligent discharge of a firearm. Police say several homes and cop cars were struck during the standoff, which lasted several hours.

Robinson is being held in lieu of $950,000 bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday, court records show. She is incarcerated at a county jail in Richmond.

Authorities say that police and a mental crisis team — known as A3 — responded to the 2200 block of Key Boulevard on the evening of Sept. 3 , for what was originally reported as a woman in mental distress shooting off fireworks. Shortly after Church arrived, he was shot. The full extend of his injuries have not been made public but Richmond police released a photo of him in a wheelchair outside a local hospital with a bandage on his arm, surrounded by colleagues.

Robinson remained barricaded in a home near the Richmond/ El Cerrito border until she was arrested. No one else was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

Police identified her gun as a Romarm/Cugir Draco-C rifle. A statement released by the department thanks other agencies for assisting with the response.

“We are thankful that despite the extraordinary level of gunfire and danger presented during this incident, our officer survived, our A3 partners were unharmed, and no members of our community were injured,” the statement says.

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