BWC: Fla. man drives into officer directing traffic before being shot through windshield

MIAMI — A Miami police officer’s body camera shows the moment he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic, prompting an officer-involved shooting, WPLG reported.

The incident unfolded in May 2025 as the officer directed traffic around a concert venue, according to the report. Video shows the officer signaling specific lanes of traffic to move forward as he stood in front of a lane with a motorcycle and a black BMW in front.

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As he signaled other lanes to move forward, the motorcyclist went around the officer and drove away. Then, the BMW began to inch forward toward the officer, moving up to around 1-2 feet away. The officer then signaled the driver to stop using a whistle and hand motions.

The vehicle did not stop, but continued to drive forward slowly, pushing the officer. The officer then climbed onto the hood of the vehicle before firing shots through the windshield.

As the officer rolls off the hood of the vehicle, video shows the vehicle had also struck a police cruiser. The driver could be seen exiting the vehicle and walking away.

The officer ordered him to stop and to get on the ground. The suspect fell to the ground shortly afterward.

Other officers arrived to render medical aid to the man, video shows. The driver was later charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated battery on an officer.