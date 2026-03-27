BWC: Man grabs Minn. officer’s gun and fires it during struggle before fatal OIS

By John Molseed

Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The segment of video from the fatal shooting of a man by Rochester police earlier this month shows approximately three minutes leading up to the fatal shots.

Cleavon White, 47, was shot and killed on March 11, 2026, after police were called to an apartment on the 1900 block of Ashland Drive Northwest for what police say was a “domestic related” call.

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The three minutes of video released by the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday, March 25 , starts at just before 10:36 p.m. By then, according to police, officers had been on scene for more than an hour.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Police say members of the crisis response team also responded to the call. A member of the mental health crisis team determined White be placed on an emergency 72-hour hold.

At the start of the video, White is seen standing in a corner of the kitchen of the apartment. He’s dressed in a baggy gray shirt and is looking at the floor with his hands clasped in front of him. Three police officers are with him in the kitchen.

Josiah Duit, who minutes later would fire five times, killing White, is standing in front of White to his left. Another male police officer is standing in front of White to his right. The footage is seen from a third officer’s camera who is standing further back, facing White and the two other officers. So far, Duit is the only officer who has been named in the investigation.

The Post Bulletin has reviewed the video and has broken down the footage.

Duit is the first to speak.

0:44 / 22:35:56

“Please,” Duit said. “We’re trying to give you as many options as possible.”

White asks about the medical hold.

“This medical hold, where’s it gonna be?” White asks.

It’s an argument that appears to have been going on for some time at this point.

Duit tells White to stop and that he’s “going around in circles,” and White tells the officers he doesn’t have a medical hold on him.

“We just put you on one,” the officer says, referring to a medical hold.

Children can be heard crying in the background. Police have confirmed young children were in the apartment during the fatal encounter.

1:19 / 22:36:33

At almost 40 seconds into the video, the other officer tells White he has no option but to come with them.

“If you don’t go, we’re going to make you,” he said. “And we cannot guarantee your safety.”

1:27 / 22:36:41

Duit: “We’re literally begging you to please walk out so we don’t have to drag you out.”

1:34 / 22:36:48

Duit reaches for White’s left wrist. White moves his arms and swats at the officers. The officer on White’s right steps closer to him.

1:39 / 22:36:53

White holds his hand up at his chest.

“Can y’all just please back up off of me, man?” White says.

1:45 / 22:36:59

“I’m not fighting you, y’all are fighting me,” White says.

1:46 / 22:37:00

Duit tells White, “Cleavon, take a deep breath.” White takes a breath and the officer to White’s right suggests he take one more and then “we walk out.”

1:50 / 22:37:04

White holds his hands to his chest and howls multiple times and then shouts, “Get away” at the officers.

1:57 / 22:37:11

Duit reaches for White’s left wrist and a struggle begins. Duit has hold of White’s left forearm and elbow briefly and the other officer standing to White’s right moves toward White and reaches for his other arm. White struggles against the officers as the third officer, whose camera is recording the footage, moves in closer. The third officer radios to dispatch that a fight is in progress.

2:12 / 22:37:26

Duit is seen trying to hold White’s hands behind his back while the third officer helps, using her right hand to control White’s arms.

2:20 / 22:37:34

The third officer reaches for White’s leg as the other two struggle with White. White kicks while off balance, the bottom of his shoe obscures the camera for less than a second.

2:24 / 22:37:38

White’s left hand is visible, holding onto the police officer’s firearm. At first, the barrel is pointing downward slightly toward the floor. As the struggle continues, White twists the grip and raises the barrel slightly. Although it’s unclear in the video whether the firearm is still in a holster, the weapon stays pinned at the officer’s side.

2:25 / 22:37:39

A shot is fired.

The bullet appears to strike below the kitchen cabinets in front of the police officer’s right foot.

Dust or debris kicks up against the black kitchen cabinets in front of the officer’s foot, along the bottom of the cabinets and behind the officer’s foot. White is mostly on the kitchen floor and still struggling with officers.

2:26 / 22:37:40

“He’s grabbing my gun,” the other officer yells.

2:28 / 22:37:42

Five shots in succession are heard while the third officer backs up.

2:30 / 22:37:44

The camera is obscured and a woman and children can be heard screaming.

2:39 / 22:37:53

Duit appears to put his firearm back in his holster. It’s not clear from the video if he is still holding the weapon. Duit tells the other officer to “get his hands” and tells White to put his hands up.

2:42 / 22:37:56

Duit tells the officers to roll White onto his back while the third officer holds White’s legs.

2:46 / 22:38:00

“Where’s the gun?” Duit asks.

“It’s still in my holster,” the other officer replies.

The end of the video shared by RPD features a slowed portion of the segment in which the first shot is fired. The images appear to corroborate information in a BCA search warrant that details officials recovered a “fired projectile” from a kitchen cabinet kickboard.

Rochester police and the BCA say officers immediately provided medical aid to White. However, the video ends before officers are seen providing medical assistance.

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