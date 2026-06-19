BWC: Mich. officers ruled justified in fatal OIS of 15-year-old wielding knife

By Mitch Hotts

The Macomb Daily, Mount Clemens, Mich.

FRASER, Mich. — A Fraser teen armed with a knife and experiencing a severe mental health crisis repeatedly shouted “kill me” before being fatally shot by a police officer in his grandmother’s house last month, according to video aired before local media on Wednesday.

At a press conference at the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, officials announced they had cleared the three Fraser officers who were in the house when Ayden Gould was shot multiple times.

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Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the officers, whose names were not released, also initially deployed tasers at Ayden Gould but the weapon apparently did not take effect.

Investigators reviewed bodycamera footage, 911 audio tapes, and other evidence as well as conducted interviews with witnesses as part of their review. The footage and tapes were aired before a room of news reporters at the sheriff’s office.

Wickersham told reporters it was “determined the shooting was justified and conformed to state law and departmental procedures. All officers will be cleared.”

An autopsy conducted by the Macomb County Medical Examiner found Gould was struck three times by gunfire. A fourth shot fired at him was found embedded in a wall, investigators said.

According to a timeline developed by sheriff’s detectives, the officers worked out a plan to use a less lethal taser, but the weapon proved ineffective. Seconds later, a second officer deployed his taser with similar results.

Three seconds later, Gould lunged at the officers with the knife in his hand. One of the veteran officers fired at him four times, striking Gould in the chest. Gould drops the weapon and continues advancing toward the officer before falling to the floor, according to the timeline.

Before the May 30 incident, police had responded to the grandmother’s house four times since 2018 involving the teen, the sheriff said.

Grandmother sought counseling after tragedy

Amber and David Gould, the teen’s parents, have called the shooting “devastating and unacceptable.” They could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a GoFundMe request to fund the youngster’s funeral expenses, the family mentioned they were consulting with lawyers to seek “answers and accountability.”

But in a June 6 update to the fundraiser, David Gould made no reference to possible litigation.

The Goulds have paused on accepting donations after receiving about $13,000 to over funeral and burial expenses, and a headstone that “truly honors the amazing young man he was.”

Future funds will be used to support a “candlelight vigil planned in Ayden’s memory around his birthday, as well as other memorials or tributes that may arise to honor his life and legacy.” They expressed gratitude “from the bottom of our hearts” to relatives and friends.

Wickersham said detectives shared their investigatory findings including the video footage with the grandmother before he met with the media. She is seeking counseling to help her deal with violent episode she witnessed.

Likewise, the sheriff said the three officers have received professional counseling in the days before returning to duty.

He said Kretzschmar, the Fraser Department of Public Safety director, likely will use tragic situation as a teaching point down the road.

“I’ve know her a long time. She will look at everything,” Wickersham, with Kretzschmar at his side. “If there was a better way of handling the situation, she will find it.”

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