‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Crowd response, viral video complicate perception of ICE arrest at San Francisco Airport

A viral video showing a woman being detained by federal agents inside San Francisco International Airport has sparked widespread reaction — but a closer look at the incident is raising broader questions about how enforcement actions unfold, and how they’re perceived.

The March 22 arrest of Angelina Lopez Jimenez, a Guatemalan national, was the focus of a recent “Shots Fired” podcast episode, where hosts Kyle Shoberg and Mark Redlich broke down what they say is often missing from the initial headlines.

What led to the airport arrest

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Lopez Jimenez had a final order of removal issued in 2019 after failing to appear for immigration proceedings. Authorities say her presence at the airport was flagged after she booked a flight, prompting notification to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Officers responded to the airport with the intent of taking her into custody.

“ICE agents were not at the San Francisco airport helping with security. They literally were there for her and her daughter. They tried to handle it at the lowest level possible, and, again, the mother turned it into what it is, what we saw on TV,” Shoberg said on the podcast.

Initial reports and social media posts suggested a broader enforcement effort at the airport — a claim both hosts pushed back on, noting that federal officials described the incident as targeted.

DHS also noted that Lopze Jimenez’s arrest happened before ICE officers were deployed to airports throughout the country to help bolster TSA efforts.

This arrest of ILLEGAL ALIENS occurred yesterday on March 22, 2026 — BEFORE ICE officers were deployed to airports to bolster TSA efforts.



ICE officers arrested Angelina Lopez-Jimenez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez at the San Francisco International Airport. These illegal aliens had a… https://t.co/Km8uoX9DJT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 23, 2026

Video captures moment of resistance

Cellphone video shows Lopez Jimenez crying and resisting as officers attempt to detain her, with her 9-year-old daughter nearby. The video quickly spread online, drawing criticism and emotional reactions.

Redlich said the video appears to capture only the final moments of the encounter. He said TSA was notified when Lopez Jimenez booked a flight for herself and her daughter, triggering a system alert tied to her deportation warrant. According to Redlich, TSA then notified ICE, which responded to the airport and located her in the terminal. He said Lopez Jimenez provided her information and was initially cooperative after the ICE officers identified themselves, but began resisting when agents moved to detain her.

Both hosts pointed to the setting — an airport past security — as a place that requires a controlled environment for everyone’s safety.

Bystanders, 911 call and SFPD response

As the situation escalated, bystanders gathered, filming and shouting at agents. One witness called 911, prompting a response from San Francisco police.

That response has since become a focal point of controversy.

San Francisco is a sanctuary city, and department policy limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. However, SFPD stated officers responded to a call for service and focused on crowd control and public safety — not assisting in the arrest.

“Law enforcement’s responsibility is to control the crowd, keep the peace, keep people from getting assaulted. So, people were very upset that SFPD actually responded to assist in that,” Redlich said.

A bystander who filmed the incident has filed a complaint alleging officers violated sanctuary policies by effectively aiding ICE.

“I don’t think you can articulate that the San Francisco Police Department assisted or helped them make that arrest in any way, shape, or form. I think they just did crowd control,” Shoberg said.

“That’s what’s best for public safety,” Redlich responded.

Public expectations vs. on-scene reality

The incident also highlights a recurring tension between public expectations and how law enforcement operates during active scenes.

“When there’s an active investigation or something going on right then and there, you’re not going to get answers. Even if you were very nice, very respectful, raising your hand, excuse me, sir, you’re not going to get you’re not going to get any attention until it’s totally done,” Redlich said.

Shoberg added that privacy considerations also limit what officers can disclose about an individual being detained.

The broader impact on officers

Beyond the legal and political debate, the hosts pointed to what they see as a growing impact on officers in the field — particularly around public perception.

Shoberg said incidents like this, and how they are portrayed on mainstream media, can shape how the public interprets law enforcement actions in real time. He argued that viral video often lacks context, leading viewers to draw conclusions based on only part of the encounter.

He stated that media coverage of immigration enforcement, in particular, is contributing to confusion about the role of different agencies.

“Overemphasizing this ICE thing is really making law enforcement as a whole a lot more dangerous because everywhere I go now, I have nothing to do with ICE. Don’t work with them. I’ve never worked with them or very seldomly. I don’t do what they do, and neither does anybody on my team or our police department. But because of what we wear and what we’re seeing on TV, everyone assumes that we’re ICE.”

Shoberg said that in his experience, perception has changed how people react to officers in the field, even when they are working unrelated cases.

As a result, he said, officers now have to consider that misidentification when approaching individuals — including those with violent felony warrants.

“It does put us at more risk because now that is something that we have to consider when we are jumping out on people from our unmarked vehicles who do have violent felony warrants for their arrest, people are assuming that we’re ICE. So as a whole, this stuff is just not helping the law enforcement community. It’s making it, I think, more dangerous and putting false information out there, like they do on the media. It’s just not good for anybody. It’s not even good for the public because you’re being fed information that’s just completely false.”