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Suspect in fatal shooting of Chicago officer smuggled gun into hospital using skin folds, sources say

Alphanso Talley has been charged with murder after he allegedly snuck a gun through multiple searches and used it to shoot officers once his handcuffs were removed

April 30, 2026 11:49 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CHICAGO — The suspect who shot two Chicago Police officers, killing one of them in a hospital reportedly smuggled the gun using his skin folds, NBC 5 reported.

Alphanso Talley is accused of claiming to have swallowed drugs in order to be admitted to the hospital during the April 25 incident. He was wanded by hospital security and was escorted by officers the whole time he was in the hospital.

The officers had also each searched his person. Law enforcement sources told NBC 5 that Talley was able to sneak the gun into the hospital in the folds of his skin.

“Remember, professional criminals, people who are carrying guns are professionals at what they do,” retired Chicago Police Dept. Chief of Detectives Gene Roy told NBC 5. “They do not want to be caught. They are very good at secreting weapons upon their body.”

Arrest records indicate that Talley made a similar claim during a 2025 arrest. After being detained, he claimed to have swallowed multiple bags of drugs and was transported to a hospital for treatment, NBC 5 reported.

Officer John Bartholomew, a 10-year veteran, was killed when Talley allegedly pulled the gun from beneath hospital blankets and shot him. Another officer was severely wounded.

Talley has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the incident.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com