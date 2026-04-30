Suspect in fatal shooting of Chicago officer smuggled gun into hospital using skin folds, sources say

CHICAGO — The suspect who shot two Chicago Police officers, killing one of them in a hospital reportedly smuggled the gun using his skin folds, NBC 5 reported.

Alphanso Talley is accused of claiming to have swallowed drugs in order to be admitted to the hospital during the April 25 incident. He was wanded by hospital security and was escorted by officers the whole time he was in the hospital.

The officers had also each searched his person. Law enforcement sources told NBC 5 that Talley was able to sneak the gun into the hospital in the folds of his skin.

“Remember, professional criminals, people who are carrying guns are professionals at what they do,” retired Chicago Police Dept. Chief of Detectives Gene Roy told NBC 5. “They do not want to be caught. They are very good at secreting weapons upon their body.”

Arrest records indicate that Talley made a similar claim during a 2025 arrest. After being detained, he claimed to have swallowed multiple bags of drugs and was transported to a hospital for treatment, NBC 5 reported.

Officer John Bartholomew, a 10-year veteran, was killed when Talley allegedly pulled the gun from beneath hospital blankets and shot him. Another officer was severely wounded.

Talley has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the incident.