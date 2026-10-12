NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

N.Y. mayor orders NYPD to review use of force policy, adds $2.6M for police oversight office

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced changes to the use of force review system after an NYPD officer awaiting a disciplinary trial in a 2024 OIS was erroneously allowed to retire

October 12, 2026 12:16 PM • 
Joanna Putman

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani directed the NYPD to conduct its first comprehensive review of its use-of-force policy in a decade and announced several policy updates.

Mamdani ordered the review after one of the officers involved in a 2024 shooting of a man lunging at officers with scissors was allowed to retire before an investigation was complete. The department cited “human error” in the preemptive retirement, which should have been paused by a civilian employee flagging the officer’s ongoing case.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

Family members of the man killed in the case, Win Rozario, as well as Mamdani himself, have stated that Rozario was in the midst of a mental health crisis when he wielded the scissors at officers, CBS New York reported. Body camera video from the incident shows officers at the scene deploying TASERs before firing shots at Rozario.

“When the government uses force against a New Yorker, the standard for accountability must be at its highest,” Mamdani stated. “The administration is rolling out a package of reforms, including implementing a new notification system to ensure disciplinary processes are completed before an officer retires. The NYPD will standardize how it shares information with families and the public following critical incidents.”

In addition to the use-of-force policy review, Mamdani announced several policy updates, including:

  • Oversight funding: A $2.6 million funding increase for the NYPD’s Office of the Inspector General, which would enable the agency to triple the staff overseeing misconduct investigations.
  • Retirement notifications: The NYPD has implemented a new notification system so disciplinary processes can be completed before an officer retires.
  • Decertification referrals: The department will formalize its existing practice of notifying the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) and submitting personnel information for decertification when an officer retires with pending disciplinary charges. The city said this will help keep officers who leave while facing serious charges from being hired by another New York law enforcement agency.
  • STAT Act compliance: The NYPD will remain in full and timely compliance with its obligation to report police-involved death data to DCJS.
  • Information sharing after critical incidents: The NYPD will standardize how it shares information with the public and with the families of people killed or seriously injured in critical incidents. That includes releasing Force Investigation Division final reports to families or their representatives on request.

New York PBA president Patrick Hendry stated that the NYPD’s civilian review board had investigated officers improperly.

“We have brought several examples of CCRB’s dysfunction and anti-police bias to the attention of the mayor and his team, and we’ve seen zero meaningful action in those areas,” Hendry stated. “The mayor’s radical base wants a wholesale dismantling of the NYPD, and it’s clear this announcement is an attempt to appease them. It won’t work, and it won’t make New Yorkers any safer.”



Trending
US-NEWS-BAY-COUNTY-REMOVES-ANNUAL-WORK-1-MLI.jpg
Retirement Planning & Resources
Mich. county lifts hour restrictions, allowing retired deputies more time to work at sheriff’s office
The change allows retired Bay County employees who work part-time at the sheriff’s office or prosecutor’s office to extend their time on the job without affecting their pensions
October 11, 2026 07:00 AM
US-NEWS-NYPD-COPS-WHO-SAVED-CHOKING-1-NY.jpg
Body Camera
NYPD officers reunite with 11-month-old boy they saved from choking
Officers Julio Arias and Caroline Abreau Garcia responded with life-saving care when a Good Samaritan alerted them to a mother in distress and a choking baby
October 11, 2026 08:00 AM
Philadelphia LODD.png
Officer Down
Fla. homicide deputy killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver
Brevard County Sheriff’s Homicide Agent Kevin Morris, 55, was en route to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting when a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle head-on
October 12, 2026 09:29 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Philadelphia Police
Artificial Intelligence
AI model submits false tip on Philadelphia Police unsolved homicide case
Claude submitted a form on PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com, a Philadelphia PD site, but its response was filtered out as spam before reaching detectives
October 12, 2026 10:44 AM
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Technology
What Law Enforcement Needs for Major Event Security
As crowd sizes and threat complexity grow, command staff are rethinking what “situational awareness” requires
October 06, 2026 02:31 PM

Body Camera Law Enforcement Policies NYPD Officer-Involved Shootings Use of Force
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com