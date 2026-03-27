Iran-linked hackers access FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account

WASHINGTON — FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email account was accessed by cyber actors linked to Iran, CBS News reports.

The FBI said it is aware of malicious actors targeting Patel’s personal email information and has taken steps to reduce any potential risk. In a statement provided to CBS, the bureau said the material involved is historical in nature and does not include government information.

Reuters first reported that the group Handala Hack Team claimed responsibility for the breach. CBS News later reported that the group posted images of Patel online, along with what appeared to be his resume.

The reported breach comes days after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it had seized four domains tied to the Handala group as part of a broader effort to disrupt cyber operations and transnational repression efforts linked to Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

According to CBS, the domain used in the attack on Patel was registered March 19, the same day the Justice Department announced those domain seizures.

The FBI also noted that the U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that helps identify or locate members of the Handala Hack Team.

Federal officials have previously linked Handala to multiple cyberattacks. The Justice Department said the group was behind a malware attack targeting a U.S.-based multinational medical technology company, Stryker. In another case, officials alleged the group published names and other sensitive information belonging to about 190 people associated with the Israeli government or Israeli Defense Force.

In an online post cited by CBS News, the group appeared to reference the recent U.S. action against its domains while claiming responsibility for the hack of Patel’s email account.

“Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims,” said a message posted from the group.

The FBI has not released additional details about the breach.