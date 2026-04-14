REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Florida State University campus shooting records show police response, detail shooter’s ChatGPT usage

As a victim pursues a lawsuit against OpenAI, the Florida State Attorney released BWC video showing an officer shooting the suspect before dismounting his motorcycle

April 14, 2026 11:44 AM • 
Joanna Putman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Attorney’s Office released body camera footage, 911 audio and other evidence from the 2025 campus shooting at Florida State University, Local 10 News reported.

The April 17, 2025, shooting killed two people and left six others injured by gunfire. Body camera video shows officers rushing to the scene within three minutes of the first shot being fired and shooting the suspected gunman, identified as Phoenix Ikner, in the jaw.

| RELATED: Stopping a campus killer: 17 tactical takeaways from the police response to the FSU active shooter

One officer can be seen riding his motorcycle onto campus and firing multiple shots at the gunman before dismounting the bike. Surveillance footage shows students fleeing the union, some running away as Ikner followed close behind them.

Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said Ikner was a “long-standing” member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council and identified a LCSO deputy as his stepmother. .One of the guns recovered at the scene was his stepmother’s former service weapon that was no longer in use, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said following the shooting.

Records obtained by WCTV show that Ikner conversed with ChatGPT to ask questions leading up to the shooting.

Ikner had been conversing with OpenAI’s chatbot prior to the shooting, asking for homework help and relationship advice. According to WCTV, the discussions do not turn toward violence until days before the shooting.

Ikner asked the chatbot multiple questions relating to the operation of firearms, the busiest times of the day on campus and the prosecution of other school shooters.

ChatGPT appeared to give thorough, informative answers to each question, including telling Ikner that the busiest hours at the FSU student union were between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The shooting occurred within that window, according to WCTV.

Ikner has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree murder. He faces the death penalty, according to WCTV.

Family members of one of the victims in the shooting has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy. After learning of the incident in late April 2025, we identified a ChatGPT account believed to be associated with the suspect, proactively shared this information with law enforcement and cooperated with authorities,” a company spokesperson told WCTV. “We build ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also launched an official investigation into OpenAI.

“AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting,” Uthmeier said.

In previous discussions, ChatGPT referred Ikner to the 988 suicide hotline at least once.

Trending
RFID-based firearm
Corrections
RFID firearms: How a Texas county is tackling weapon retention risks
By requiring an RFID credential to fire, Real County’s new duty weapons are designed to prevent a seized firearm from being used against a deputy during prisoner transport
April 14, 2026 12:24 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-04-14 161151.png
Legal
Ex-Colo. officer sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty in sexual assault of minor while on duty
In December 2025, jurors found former Loveland officer Dylan Miller guilty of violating “Olivia’s” civil rights after a more than two-week-long trial and 13 hours of deliberations
April 14, 2026 04:13 PM
Fireworks Warehouse Explosion
Legal
Ex-Calif. deputy among 5 charged with murder in illegal fireworks warehouse explosion
Samuel Machado, who was a Yolo County Sheriff’s lieutenant at the time of the explosion, allegedly illegally stored more than 1 million pounds of fireworks and used his position to evade scrutiny
April 13, 2026 09:59 AM
Faulkner
Officer Down
Tenn. deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash
Landon Faulkner, 24, joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022; in all, he served in law enforcement for nearly six years
April 13, 2026 08:29 AM
Company News
Real-time crime center Axon
Real Time Crime Centers
Axon tackles public safety’s data overload with three new AI tools
Axon Vision introduced to help recognize activity in live camera feeds while Axon Assistant expands secure, compliant AI to deliver operational data and continuous intelligence in the field
April 10, 2026 04:11 PM

Body Camera Investigations Legal Mass Casualty Incidents Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com