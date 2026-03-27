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Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden wounded by negligent discharge

Biden was not in the area when the agent was injured during a negligent discharge of his firearm at the Philadelphia International Airport

March 27, 2026 03:31 PM
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An airplane lands in view of a refinery at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect former first lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday, authorities said.

Biden was not in the area when the agent was injured during a “negligent discharge” of his firearm Friday morning, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Associated Press. According to initial reports, the agent was traveling in an unmarked car when he accidentally discharged his gun shortly before 9 a.m., said Philadelphia Police Officer Tanya Little.

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Other law enforcement officers came to assist the inured agent, who was taken to a local hospital. He is being treated for his injuries and was in stable condition, Guglielmi said.

Airport operations were not affected, said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager for the city’s Department of Aviation.

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