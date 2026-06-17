Texas Rangers double cold case unit to expand support statewide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced an expansion of the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program, also known as the Cold Case Program, adding personnel to support investigations into unsolved murders and sexual assaults across the state.

The expansion doubles the size of the specialized unit, bringing it to 17 Rangers and three support staff members. The additional positions were funded through Senate Bill 1, which was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott last year.

“For nearly 25 years, the Texas Rangers Cold Case Program has helped partner law enforcement agencies bring justice to victims and their families in every corner of Texas,” Texas Ranger Division Chief Scotty Shiver said. “The expansion of this program is a testament to the Rangers’ success in working alongside investigators and forensic scientists to identify and arrest criminals who, sometimes for many years, have believed they have gotten away with committing some of the most heinous crimes.”

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As part of the expansion, one additional Texas Ranger specializing in cold case investigations will be assigned to each of the six Texas Ranger companies across Texas. Previously, each company had one Ranger assigned to investigate unsolved murders and sexual assaults in its region.

DPS also added a second staff lieutenant position to help supervise the expanded unit and assist two Rangers assigned to the statewide Sexual Assault Kit Initiative program. The SAKI program, funded by the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, provides investigative funding to help agencies pursue unsolved sexual assaults and sexually related homicide investigations.

The Texas Rangers Cold Case Program was created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001 to provide law enforcement agencies with a process for investigating unsolved murders or cases that may involve serial or linked criminal events. DPS noted that because there is no statute of limitations on murder, the state has a moral and statutory obligation to pursue those cases until they are resolved or until no viable leads remain.

The program also assists agencies with advanced DNA testing in sexual assault cases.

Recent solved cases include:



According to DPS, the Texas Rangers Cold Case Program has helped solve more than 300 cases, including more than 156 sexual assaults since the SAKI program launched in 2020. The program has also helped identify a dozen unidentified human remains since 2020.