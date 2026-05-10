National Police Week 2026: Memorial events honoring fallen officers in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of law enforcement officers, survivors and supporters will gather in the nation’s capital for National Police Week, a week dedicated to honoring officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and supporting the families and agencies they left behind.

National Police Week 2026, taking place from May 10 through May 16, will feature memorial ceremonies, survivor-focused events, honor guard tributes and community gatherings across Washington, D.C.

Here’s a look at some of the key events taking place throughout the week (all times are in EST):

Monday, May 11:

1:00 p.m.: National Police K-9 Memorial Service: Held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 450 F St. NW, Washington, D.C., the ceremony honors fallen police K-9s with a wreath-laying tribute.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.: Tent City Takeover Kickoff Party at Solace Outpost: National Police Week supporters can gather at Solace Outpost, located at 71 Potomac Ave. SE, Washington, D.C. Organizers say specials and entertainment will continue throughout the week. Tent City will be open May 11–13.

Tuesday, May 12:

2:00 p.m.: Police Unity Tour Bicycle Ride-In

3:00 p.m.: Police Unity Tour Ceremony

Both events will take place at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.: Honor Guard Reception: Hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), the reception welcomes honor guard members and Police Unity Tour participants involved in National Police Week events.

Wednesday, May 13:

8:00 p.m.: 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil: Held on the National Mall (between 4th and 7th Streets and Madison and Jefferson Drives). The vigil will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Thursday, May 14:

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Annual Steve Young National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Tribute: Honor guard teams and pipe bands from across the United States and Canada perform ceremonial tributes during this annual public event.

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: C.O.P.S. National Police Survivors’ Conference Day 1: Held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, the conference offers surviving family members and co-workers support sessions, mental health resources and opportunities to connect with other survivors.

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Police Vehicle Display and Shine: Vintage and classic police vehicles will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Reflection Pool as part of a tribute to fallen officers and the history of policing.

6:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.: C.O.P.S. Blue Honor Gala: Hosted at the Washington Hilton, the formal evening event honors fallen officers through dinner, guest speakers, music and dancing.

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.: Party at Solace Outpost: Solace Outpost will host another evening gathering during National Police Week, including a karaoke party beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15:

12:00 p.m.: 45th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service: Sponsored by the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, the memorial service on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol honors officers who recently died in the line of duty and pays tribute to all fallen officers.

12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.: Stand Watch for the Fallen: Honor guard teams will stand 15-minute shifts watch over memorial wreaths used during the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

6:45 p.m.: Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles: The Washington Nationals and NLEOMF will host a National Police Week-themed game at Nationals Park, with a portion of ticket proceeds supporting NLEOMF.

Saturday, May 16:

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: C.O.P.S. National Police Survivors’ Conference Day 2: Survivor-focused programming continues at the Washington Hilton Hotel with support sessions and guest speakers.

4:05 p.m.: Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles: The Nationals will host a second National Police Week-themed game benefiting NLEOMF.

Throughout the week, the National Law Enforcement Museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering visitors a chance to engage with exhibits that tell the story of American law enforcement. The National Law Enforcement Memorial remains open to the public 24/7, providing a space for reflection and remembrance.