REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

New Ala. laws toughen penalties for fleeing police, fund scholarships for officers’ children

SB233 makes fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle a felony and states that repeat offenders will face mandatory jail time

April 14, 2026 05:21 PM • 
Joanna Putman
State of the State Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala.

Julie Bennett/AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two public safety measures into law, including legislation increasing penalties for fleeing police and creating a scholarship program for the families of law enforcement officers, according to a statement from the Office of the Governor.

One of the measures signed on April 9, known as SB233, raises penalties for attempting to elude law enforcement, making the offense a felony when committed with a vehicle. The law also adds enhanced penalties for aggravating factors, such as fleeing with children in the vehicle, striking police vehicles or committing the offense while on pretrial release. Repeat offenders will face mandatory jail time, according to the governor’s statement.

| DOWNLOAD: Governing AI in policing — What law enforcement leaders need to know

The law is set to take effect Oct. 1.

Gov. Ivey said the measure is aimed at reducing dangerous pursuits that put officers and the public at risk.

“To counter these often-deadly offenses, penalties for those who recklessly evade law enforcement must be strengthened,” she stated. “I am proud to sign this legislation into law to further protect law enforcement and the public.”

The second law, known as HB98, establishes a scholarship program for dependents of law enforcement officers, providing financial support for their education.

State lawmakers said the program recognizes the sacrifices made by officers and their families.

Trending
RFID-based firearm
Corrections
RFID firearms: How a Texas county is tackling weapon retention risks
By requiring an RFID credential to fire, Real County’s new duty weapons are designed to prevent a seized firearm from being used against a deputy during prisoner transport
April 14, 2026 12:24 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-04-14 161151.png
Legal
Ex-Colo. officer sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty in sexual assault of minor while on duty
In December 2025, jurors found former Loveland officer Dylan Miller guilty of violating “Olivia’s” civil rights after a more than two-week-long trial and 13 hours of deliberations
April 14, 2026 04:13 PM
Fireworks Warehouse Explosion
Legal
Ex-Calif. deputy among 5 charged with murder in illegal fireworks warehouse explosion
Samuel Machado, who was a Yolo County Sheriff’s lieutenant at the time of the explosion, allegedly illegally stored more than 1 million pounds of fireworks and used his position to evade scrutiny
April 13, 2026 09:59 AM
Faulkner
Officer Down
Tenn. deputy dies from injuries sustained in crash
Landon Faulkner, 24, joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in 2022; in all, he served in law enforcement for nearly six years
April 13, 2026 08:29 AM
Company News
Real-time crime center Axon
Real Time Crime Centers
Axon tackles public safety’s data overload with three new AI tools
Axon Vision introduced to help recognize activity in live camera feeds while Axon Assistant expands secure, compliant AI to deliver operational data and continuous intelligence in the field
April 10, 2026 04:11 PM

Legal Officer Safety Patrol Issues Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com