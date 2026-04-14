New Ala. laws toughen penalties for fleeing police, fund scholarships for officers’ children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two public safety measures into law, including legislation increasing penalties for fleeing police and creating a scholarship program for the families of law enforcement officers, according to a statement from the Office of the Governor.

One of the measures signed on April 9, known as SB233, raises penalties for attempting to elude law enforcement, making the offense a felony when committed with a vehicle. The law also adds enhanced penalties for aggravating factors, such as fleeing with children in the vehicle, striking police vehicles or committing the offense while on pretrial release. Repeat offenders will face mandatory jail time, according to the governor’s statement.

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The law is set to take effect Oct. 1.

Gov. Ivey said the measure is aimed at reducing dangerous pursuits that put officers and the public at risk.

“To counter these often-deadly offenses, penalties for those who recklessly evade law enforcement must be strengthened,” she stated. “I am proud to sign this legislation into law to further protect law enforcement and the public.”

The second law, known as HB98, establishes a scholarship program for dependents of law enforcement officers, providing financial support for their education.

State lawmakers said the program recognizes the sacrifices made by officers and their families.